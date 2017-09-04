BOGOTA SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT FL

Referenz: 20170904

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 Mai 2018

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

METRO DE BOGOTA SA

The project consists of the reorganisation and improvement of the public transport network in Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia, structured under a framework loan with the major scheme being the construction of the first metro line in Bogotá, comprising a 24-km long elevated metro with 15 stations, a depot and 23 metro trains.

Ziele

The project will improve travel times in the area, reduce traffic congestion and increase the connectivity and mobility in the city of Bogota.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 480 million (EUR 410 million)

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

USD 5789 million (EUR 4945 million)

Umweltaspekte

The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact when in operation, as private car drivers will shift to public transport use, reducing fuel consumption and transport-related pollutants emissions.

Auftragsvergabe

The procurement method and procedures have not yet been finalised. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 6/08/2018