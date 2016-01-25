GREATER COLOMBO WASTEWATER PROJECT

Referenz: 20140457

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 25 Januar 2016

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)

As part of the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program initiated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), this project will support the improvement of wastewater collection and treatment facilities of Colombo's south catchment area. The project will improve resilience to intense storms and also result in reduced emissions.

Ziele

Expanding coverage and efficacy of sanitation services will reduce pollution in the city, its watercourses and the sea, therefore having a positive impact on health and livelihoods. The project thus contributes to UN sustainable development goal (SDG) 6 (clean water and sanitation) and is eligible under the External Mandate for EIB activity in Asia and Latin America, in particular regarding social infrastructure and environment (sanitation).

Sektor(en)

Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 58 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 156 million

Umweltaspekte

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health by improving and extending sewage collection and treatment before discharging into the sea. The ADB is in the process of carrying out initial environmental examinations (IEEs) for all components, which will also include contractor environmental management plans. At this stage no environmental impact assessment (EIA) is expected to be required for components included in this project. Two project components are expected to require resettlement and another the re-possession of land owned by Colombo Municipal Council currently used by a school as sports grounds. Resettlement plans are being prepared in line with national legislation and ADB's Safeguard Policy Statement, which are acceptable to the EIB.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 20/01/2017