PORT VICTORIA REHABILITATION

Referenz: 20080432

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 2 Oktober 2017

Projektträger – zwischengeschaltetes Finanzinstitut

Ort

Beschreibung

Seychelles Port Authority (SPA)

The project consists of the rehabilitation and expansion of the commercial port within Port Victoria. This facility is in a state of serious disrepair and has insufficient berthing and yard space to operate efficiently and to meet future needs. The works will include detailed design and construction of a new quay offset from the existing quay, demolition as necessary of the existing quay, extension of the port yard area and dredging.

Ziele

The expansion of the port is expected to have a substantial impact on Seychelles' economic competitiveness, employment creation, sustainable growth and local trade and industry. The project will also pave the way for future private sector involvement, by providing an adequate and efficient infrastructure.

Sektor(en)

Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 56 million

Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)

EUR 102 million

Umweltaspekte

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been prepared for the project in accordance with Seychelles Environmental Protection Act No. 9 (1994) and has been approved by the Seychelles Government. The approval contained a number of conditions related to earthworks, dredging, water quality, waste management and pollution control. It also requires SPA to prepare and implement a Project Implementation Plan and Construction Environment Management Plan prior to commencement of construction, to be submitted to the Ministry of Environment.

Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. All tenders are to be open and transparent with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Projektstatus

Unterzeichnet - 5/03/2018