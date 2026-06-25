TECH-EU SPACE ECONOMY VALUE CHAIN RISK SHARING

This operation will support investments by SMEs, MidCaps, and other private sector entities in the space value chain and digitalisation through risk-sharing guarantees. It addresses market failures in space investments caused by the inherent uncertainty of highly technical projects, lenders' limited ability to assess them, and unpriced positive externalities from satellite data, connectivity, and navigation. Underinvestment in digitalisation is due to asymmetric information and the inability to appropriate the positive externalities fully. Asymmetric information leads to due diligence failures and risk mispricing , particularly for SMEs and MidCaps, due to limited transparency and small operational scales (Pillar 1).





The operation contributes to mobilising private sector funding for a segment underserved by commercial banks, reinforcing the resilience of supply chains and supporting innovation across the full value chain (Pillar 2). The expected results include greater availability of finance for small and medium size space firms, which should enable the development and deployment of new space sector technologies, products and services; and the strengthening of the Italian space sector supply chain.





The EIB's contribution is decisive, combining risk-sharing instruments with non-financial value added through cooperation with ESA. Without the EIB, many of these investments would not materialise, or would do so later, on a smaller scale or on less favourable terms (Pillar 3).