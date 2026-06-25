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        TECH-EU SPACE ECONOMY VALUE CHAIN RISK SHARING

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        150.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Italien : 120.000.000 €
        Durchleitungsdarlehen : 150.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        30/06/2026 : 30.000.000 €
        30/06/2026 : 120.000.000 €

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        28 April 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 30/06/2026
        20250835
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        TECH-EU SPACE ECONOMY VALUE CHAIN RISK SHARING
        INTESA SANPAOLO SPA
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 150 million
        EUR 420 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        A €200 million risk sharing operation under TechEU to unlock over €400 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps in the EU space sector. The EIB provides guarantees to a major European commercial bank and partners with the European Space Agency to offer technical advice, incentivising lending to this strategic sector.

        Guarantee provided for the purpose of supporting lending to companies active in the space sector.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        This operation will support investments by SMEs, MidCaps, and other private sector entities in the space value chain and digitalisation through risk-sharing guarantees. It addresses market failures in space investments caused by the inherent uncertainty of highly technical projects, lenders' limited ability to assess them, and unpriced positive externalities from satellite data, connectivity, and navigation. Underinvestment in digitalisation is due to asymmetric information and the inability to appropriate the positive externalities fully. Asymmetric information leads to due diligence failures and risk mispricing , particularly for SMEs and MidCaps, due to limited transparency and small operational scales (Pillar 1).


        The operation contributes to mobilising private sector funding for a segment underserved by commercial banks, reinforcing the resilience of supply chains and supporting innovation across the full value chain  (Pillar 2). The expected results include greater availability of finance for small and medium size space firms, which should enable the development and deployment of new space sector technologies, products and services; and the strengthening of the Italian space sector supply chain.


        The EIB's contribution is decisive, combining risk-sharing instruments with non-financial value added through cooperation with ESA. Without the EIB, many of these investments would not materialise, or would do so later, on a smaller scale or on less favourable terms (Pillar 3).

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        25 Juni 2026
        30 Juni 2026
        Projekte zum thema
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        TECH EU SPACE AND INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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