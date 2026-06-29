Suche starten DE menü
 
 Startseite

Als LGBTIQ+-inklusiver Arbeitgeber feiern wir die Luxembourg Pride Week.

Mehr  
Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
    Meistbesuchte Seiten

        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        200.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Italien : 200.000.000 €
        Energie : 200.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        1/07/2026 : 200.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB stellt Alperia 345 Millionen Euro zur Stärkung nachhaltiger Energie und Infrastruktur in Südtirol bereit

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        7 April 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 01/07/2026
        20250816
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        ALPERIA SPA
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 345 million
        EUR 465 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project will support the promoter's investments across several sectors between 2025 and 2030. These include e-mobility infrastructure, the modernisation of several existing hydropower plants, as well as the refurbishment, upgrading, and expansion of its electricity distribution network and district heating assets in Italy.

        The modernisation of the hydropower plants—several of which have been in operation for more than half a century—aims to ensure long-term reliability and extend their lifetime. For the electricity distribution network, the project focuses on increasing network capacity to support the energy transition in the province, particularly in light of rising decentralised generation and demand (e-mobility, heat pumps, and industry). In district heating, the project targets the installation of new biomass boilers, as well as the modernisation and extension of existing assets. For e-mobility infrastructure, the investments focus on increasing the number of charging stations.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The operation consists in a multi-sector investment programme featuring refurbishment and modernisation of existing hydropower plants, the expansion and modernisation of electricity distribution networks, the creation of charging stations for electric vehicles, and the expansion and modernisation of district heating networks. They address in different ways the negative environmental externality caused by emissions of GHG and air pollutants, and increase security of electricity and heat supply, which have characteristics of public goods.

        The financing of the Project contributes to several Bank's as well as EIB Group Green Finance objectives.

        The Project has an excellent economic rate of return and delivers a very good broader social benefit. Adequate capabilities, governance, and good experience by the Promoter contribute to the good quality of the project.

        The EIB support is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding beyond those usually proposed by other financiers. It also increases the diversification of the funding sources and improves the maturity profile, with a package offering customised terms not available from the market, delivering tangible financial value added.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The investment programme includes numerous sub-projects in electricity distribution network modernisation and extension, hydropower plant modernisation and installation of low carbon heat generation units (heat pumps, biomass boilers) as well as the extension of the district heating network and e-mobility infrastructure. As such, it may include components that fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), which requires the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the program in line with the EU regulations. As the Project includes the investment in biomass-fired boilers among other schemes, the assessment will also concern the sustainability of biomass.

        The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        29 Juni 2026
        1 Juli 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        02/07/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Andere Links
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB stellt Alperia 345 Millionen Euro zur Stärkung nachhaltiger Energie und Infrastruktur in Südtirol bereit

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        2 Jul 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        264283212
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250816
        Sektor(en)
        Energie
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Italien
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Datenblätter
        ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB stellt Alperia 345 Millionen Euro zur Stärkung nachhaltiger Energie und Infrastruktur in Südtirol bereit

        Aktuelles und Storys

        Link zum projekt
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB stellt Alperia 345 Millionen Euro zur Stärkung nachhaltiger Energie und Infrastruktur in Südtirol bereit
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        02/07/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALPERIA HYDROPOWER & NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

        Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

        Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
        Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
        Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
        Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

        Medienanfragen

        Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

        Beschwerdeverfahren

        Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

        „Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

        Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

        Weitere Veröffentlichungen