EESTI ENERGIA GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

The operation is expected to facilitate EESTI Energia's access to the debt capital market by anchoring its future green bond issuances, by diversifying its investor base and providing signalling to other investors. It will thereby support an objective of the Savings and Investment Union.





The green bonds will in part finance electricity distribution network investments primarily in Estonia. Renewable energy generation (Onshore wind, battery energy storage systems, some Solar PV) will also form part of the green bond financing, thereby contributing to Estonia and the Baltics' Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), as well as EU policies on energy and climate, including the REPowerEU action plan, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.





The project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure, which is needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.





The project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities and contributes to the provision of public goods such as security of supply. This financing contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on energy and is deemed to have very high contribution to Climate Action (climate change mitigation).





The project's overall economic viability is expected to be good and the broader social benefit is expected to be rated as very good. The promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution infrastructure and generation assets in Estonia and the Baltics and has the necessary capacity to manage the implementation and operation of the underlying project schemes.



