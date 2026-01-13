Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
    Meistbesuchte Seiten

        TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        40.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Deutschland : 40.000.000 €
        Dienstleistungen : 40.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        21/01/2026 : 40.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        15/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        15 Juni 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 21/01/2026
        20250735
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        NEURA ROBOTICS GMBH
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 40 million
        EUR 459 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The Promoter is a German mid-cap robotics company developing a range of cognitive and humanoid robots. These robots use advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to interact naturally and safely with human workers and continuously improve their performance through learning. The company also operates the software-based “Neuraverse” platform, enabling customers to develop, share and commercialise their own applications.

        The aim is to further expand the Promoter’s Research and Development capabilities to support the development and deployment of new products, with a stronger focus on cognitive robotics and humanoid technologies, while also scaling up commercial teams to accelerate global market penetration.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        Neura Robotics GmbH ("Neura, the "Company") is a German robotics company specialised in cognitive robots aiming to collaborate with humans, augment human capabilities and automate specific tasks. The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by providing financial support to an innovative start-up offering cutting-edge robotics solutions for industrial and non-industrial applications. The operation is aligned with Horizon Europe, while fully contributing to the Bank's core strategic priority '"Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, policy objective "Competitive industries , RDI". It is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation. Specifically, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is: The development, deployment and scaling up of digital technologies and services in particular through Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

        The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence. The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution with better financial terms (fixed rate, longer tenor and availability period) and tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.

        The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        13 Januar 2026
        21 Januar 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        15/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        Projekte zum thema
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        15 Jun 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        255191877
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250735
        Sektor(en)
        Dienstleistungen
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Deutschland
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        15/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        Datenblätter
        TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

        Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

        Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
        Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
        Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
        Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

        Medienanfragen

        Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

        Beschwerdeverfahren

        Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

        „Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

        Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

        Weitere Veröffentlichungen