TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)

Neura Robotics GmbH ("Neura, the "Company") is a German robotics company specialised in cognitive robots aiming to collaborate with humans, augment human capabilities and automate specific tasks. The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by providing financial support to an innovative start-up offering cutting-edge robotics solutions for industrial and non-industrial applications. The operation is aligned with Horizon Europe, while fully contributing to the Bank's core strategic priority '"Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, policy objective "Competitive industries , RDI". It is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation. Specifically, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is: The development, deployment and scaling up of digital technologies and services in particular through Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence. The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution with better financial terms (fixed rate, longer tenor and availability period) and tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.