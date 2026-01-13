TECHEU VD - ROBOTICS 1 (IEU FT)

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The Promoter is a German mid-cap robotics company developing a range of cognitive and humanoid robots. These robots use advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to interact naturally and safely with human workers and continuously improve their performance through learning. The company also operates the software-based “Neuraverse” platform, enabling customers to develop, share and commercialise their own applications.
The aim is to further expand the Promoter’s Research and Development capabilities to support the development and deployment of new products, with a stronger focus on cognitive robotics and humanoid technologies, while also scaling up commercial teams to accelerate global market penetration.
Neura Robotics GmbH ("Neura, the "Company") is a German robotics company specialised in cognitive robots aiming to collaborate with humans, augment human capabilities and automate specific tasks. The project supports the policy objective of innovation and digitalisation by providing financial support to an innovative start-up offering cutting-edge robotics solutions for industrial and non-industrial applications. The operation is aligned with Horizon Europe, while fully contributing to the Bank's core strategic priority '"Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and the Public Policy Goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, policy objective "Competitive industries , RDI". It is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation. Specifically, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is: The development, deployment and scaling up of digital technologies and services in particular through Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.
The project generates significant positive RDI externalities through the application of the technology in various industries and through knowledge spill-overs to clients and business partners in the area of robotics and artificial intelligence. The project is therefore strengthening the EU's market position in the context of automation and digitalisation and enhancing the competition in this field. The envisaged EIB financing provides the Promoter with a funding solution with better financial terms (fixed rate, longer tenor and availability period) and tailored to its needs and growth plans. It also provides a strong signalling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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