LATVENERGO GREEN BOND FRAMEWORK (GBPP)

Some schemes covered by the operation may be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). These schemes will fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring either an EIA including public consultation, or screening by the national competent authority based on Annex III of the same Directive, to determine the need for an EIA. The promoter will need to comply with sustainability-related disclosure requirements under national and EU legislation, which is applicable to its activities, e.g. publication of EIAs. If EIAs of the underlying schemes are not published by the competent authorities, the promoter will need to ensure the EIAs are made public, to ensure compliance with the Bank's Transparency Policy. In any case, the promoter will need to keep the EIAs on file and ensure that the environmental permit requirements are adequately implemented. Environmental and social due diligence will focus on the capacity of the promoter to identify, assess, manage, and monitor environmental, climate and social effects, and to ensure that underlying schemes comply with national and EU legislation, as applicable, and with EIB Environmental and Social Standards and relevant guidelines. This due diligence will be based on public and non-public information.