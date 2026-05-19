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        BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        100.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Polen : 100.000.000 €
        Durchleitungsdarlehen : 100.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        29/06/2026 : 100.000.000 €

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        27 März 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 29/06/2026
        20250681
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        BPCE POLSKA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
        BPCE EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS POLSKA SP ZOO
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 200 million
        not applicable
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        Intermediated leasing support towards SMEs & Mid-Caps in Poland with a Climate Action component through BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska.

        Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises in Poland, predominantly in cohesion regions.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and MidCaps in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and MidCaps. Moreover, at least 20% of the resulting investments will be dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability sub-projects, which will accelerate not only the Promoter's green transition but will also contribute to the "greening" of the Polish economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that the EIB funds will be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions, including in cohesion regions (c. 91%). Other elements of the EIB contribution are the customisation of repayment terms and a strong signalling effect in particular for green financing, that may help crowd-in additional financing at BPCE Equipment Solutions Polska level.


        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        19 Mai 2026
        29 Juni 2026

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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