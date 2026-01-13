STEDIN GREEN BOND (GBPP)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the European Union priorities in particular through the development, smartening and modernisation of sustainable energy infrastructure.





The project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure, which is needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.





The green hybrid bonds will finance electricity distribution network investments in the Netherlands, thereby contributing to the Netherlands' Long-Term Climate 2050 Strategy set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), as well as EU policies on energy and climate, including the REPowerEU action plan, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.





The project addresses negative climate and environmental externalities and contributes to the provision of public goods such as security of supply. This financing contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on energy and is deemed to have very high contribution to Climate Action (climate change mitigation).





The project's overall economic viability is expected to be good and the broader social benefit is expected to be rated as very good. The promoter is an experienced operator of electricity distribution networks and has the necessary capacity to manage the implementation and operation of the underlying project schemes.





EIB's involvement with a significant investment, enabled through InvestEU, in the promoter's inaugural green hybrid bond issuance process is expected to expand its green investor base, diversify its funding sources and contribute to successful market access. Strong InvestEU additionality is achieved through hybrid bonds' high-risk profile and features such as deep subordination, perpetual maturity and flexible terms. Overall, the operation will have a strong crowding-in effect by supporting the promoter in attracting long term financing from public debt markets for its ambitious green investments. The financing would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.