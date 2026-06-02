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        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        103.729.761,38 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Schweden : 103.729.761,38 €
        Stadtentwicklung : 103.729.761,38 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        29/06/2026 : 103.729.761,38 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        06/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        25 Februar 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 29/06/2026
        20250653
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        GALLIVARE KOMMUN
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        SEK 1150 million (EUR 106 million)
        SEK 2300 million (EUR 212 million)
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project involves the construction of a multi-activity centre designed to provide cultural and sports facilities for the benefit of the wider local community. It will serve different generations and cater to a broad range of interests. The planned investments include cultural facilities such as a library, cinema, drama and music studios; a multi-purpose hall for various sports activities; swimming pools; leisure and activity areas; as well as a restaurant and office spaces. The project forms part of a comprehensive urban regeneration programme. Three phases have already been completed, and the current project constitutes the fourth phase.

        The aim is to further support the revitalisation of the urban centre and contribute to enhancing the quality, functionality, and attractiveness of the built environment.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The Project concerns the construction of a new Multi Activity Centre providing modern cultural, sports and leisure facilities as part of a wider urban regeneration programme in Gällivare, a municipality undergoing a profound urban transformation linked to a green transition. The Project is aligned with EU and EIB policy priorities on sustainable urban development, energy efficiency, climate action and social inclusion, and contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It addresses a clear market failure, as investments in high-quality, energy-efficient social infrastructure generate significant social and environmental externalities but insufficient direct revenues to be financed on market terms. The Project is expected to act as a catalyst for urban regeneration, strengthening community cohesion, improving quality of life and supporting population attraction and retention; thus, supporting long-term socio-economic sustainability goals.


        The EIB, as a provider of a long-term unsecured loan with a long draw-down availability period, matches the funding needs of the Municipality for its capital expenditures when implementing investment plans and climate neutrality goals. The EIB loan also offer revision/conversion of the interest rate after a number of years, which is valued by public sector clients in the Swedish market.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        2 Juni 2026
        29 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        06/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        6 Jun 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        257906503
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250653
        Sektor(en)
        Stadtentwicklung
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Schweden
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        06/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE
        Datenblätter
        GALLIVARE MULTIACTIVITY CENTRE

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