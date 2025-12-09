NAPOLI SUSTAINABLE CITY FRAMEWORK LOAN

The Project includes, among others, investments in urban renewal and regeneration, green areas and open spaces, the construction and renovation of public buildings including social infrastructure (e.g. schools, social housing), as well as sports and cultural facilities.





The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. Furthermore, it is also consistent with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive, the Energy Efficiency Directive as well as other EU Directives applicable to relevant sectors covered under this Project. Moreover, the Project is aligned with the EIBG strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Action plan for Affordable and Sustainable Housing, the Energy Lending Policy and the Transport Lending Policy.





The Project is fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. It is also aligned to the existing European Commission proposals set to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. The Project is also aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 35% of the total cost.





Given the above, the Project contributes to two of the EIBG core strategic priorities: Social Infrastructure and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The Project tackles key market failures and will generate significant economic and social benefits, supporting a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive urban development. It will improve living conditions for residents and visitors, while advancing progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals, especially sustainable cities and communities.





This is the first municipal multi-sector Framework Loan with the city of Naples, whose implementation and monitoring capacity is considered good. However, monitoring will still require targeted input from the Services during project allocation and disbursement.







