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        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        50.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Frankreich : 50.000.000 €
        Bildung : 5.000.000 €
        Gesundheit : 45.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        10/06/2026 : 5.000.000 €
        10/06/2026 : 45.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        30/04/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        23 Januar 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 10/06/2026
        20250372
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        CENTRE HOSPITALIER REGIONAL DE GRENOBLE
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 175 million
        EUR 375 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project will support Phase I of the "CIME" (Créer, Innover, Moderniser, Ensemble) multi-annual investment programme at the University Hospital Centre of Grenoble (CHUGA), for the modernisation, reconfiguration, and equipping of its main hospital campus north site.

        The aim is to strengthen CHUGA's healthcare, training, and research missions by addressing evolving medical, technical, and organizational needs, ensuring that the institution remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence while generating a range of economic and social benefits. By providing modern hospital infrastructure designed to meet contemporary standards, the investment will enhance the quality of care and the safety of medical procedures, reduce readmissions, improve working conditions for medical professionals, and support the retention of scarce, highly qualified staff in the new facility. It will also strengthen the capacity to respond effectively to the changing healthcare needs of an ageing population and enable more efficient operations overall.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        Hospitals and care facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. During appraisal it will be verified if, based on the characteristics of the health infrastructure and site, any of the schemes included in the project is subject to the EIA. In line with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU as amended by the Directive 2024/1275/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The Promoter is currently developing a coherent strategy to reduce the carbon emissions and it is expected that this project contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

        The Promoter is a public entity and shall ensure that all contracts related to the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with applicable EU public procurement legislation, including Directive 2014/24/EU and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the European Union where required. Information regarding the main suppliers and contractors to be awarded for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not yet available.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        20 April 2026
        10 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        30/04/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        30 Apr 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        260063695
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250372
        Sektor(en)
        Bildung
        Gesundheit
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Frankreich
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        30/04/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE
        Datenblätter
        MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

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