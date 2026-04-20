MODERNISATION DU CHU DE GRENOBLE

Hospitals and care facilities are not explicitly mentioned in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. During appraisal it will be verified if, based on the characteristics of the health infrastructure and site, any of the schemes included in the project is subject to the EIA. In line with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU as amended by the Directive 2024/1275/EU, the public building will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The Promoter is currently developing a coherent strategy to reduce the carbon emissions and it is expected that this project contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.