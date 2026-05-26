PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE

The project concerns primarily the construction, extension and rehabilitation of public lower-secondary education facilities, as well as of other infrastructure receiving pupils and children, in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales. It also includes transversal components, contributing to digitalisation, energy efficiency measures and low carbon transition. The Project further comprises the financing of investments related to civil protection (fire-fighting and rescue services), including transversal operations to implement production of renewable energies, and modernise existing equipment and infrastructure.

The project focuses on two main objectives: - Firstly, it foresees the construction, extension and rehabilitation of public lower-secondary education facilities in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales. It also includes transversal components, in particular with respect to digitalisation, as well as works related to inclusive access and energy efficiency / transition. The aim is to modernise and improve the department's educational infrastructure to meet the evolving educational needs and mitigate climate risks faced by the sector. - Secondly, it concerns the construction, extension and rehabilitation of fire and rescue facilities in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales, including transversal components related to renewable energies and renewing the fleet of vehicles. The objective is to improve and modernise the department's fire and rescue infrastructure by bringing facilities and equipment up to current standards, and to raise their level of preparedness against the increasing fire risks due to climate change.