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PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 100.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 32.500.000 €
Bildung : 67.500.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
29/05/2026 : 32.500.000 €
29/05/2026 : 67.500.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/02/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE - Etude d’impact
Related public register
05/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Januar 2026
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 29/05/2026
20250343
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE
DEPARTEMENT DES PYRENEES-ORIENTALES,SERVICE DEPARTEMENTAL D'INCENDIE ET DE SECOURS DES PYRENEES-ORIENTALES
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 211 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns primarily the construction, extension and rehabilitation of public lower-secondary education facilities, as well as of other infrastructure receiving pupils and children, in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales. It also includes transversal components, contributing to digitalisation, energy efficiency measures and low carbon transition. The Project further comprises the financing of investments related to civil protection (fire-fighting and rescue services), including transversal operations to implement production of renewable energies, and modernise existing equipment and infrastructure.

The project focuses on two main objectives: - Firstly, it foresees the construction, extension and rehabilitation of public lower-secondary education facilities in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales. It also includes transversal components, in particular with respect to digitalisation, as well as works related to inclusive access and energy efficiency / transition. The aim is to modernise and improve the department's educational infrastructure to meet the evolving educational needs and mitigate climate risks faced by the sector. - Secondly, it concerns the construction, extension and rehabilitation of fire and rescue facilities in the Department of Pyrénées-Orientales, including transversal components related to renewable energies and renewing the fleet of vehicles. The objective is to improve and modernise the department's fire and rescue infrastructure by bringing facilities and equipment up to current standards, and to raise their level of preparedness against the increasing fire risks due to climate change.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational nor fire and rescue facilities, although they may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The EIB will further verify during the project appraisal whether an EIA is required by the competent authority. The project will include new buildings and renovations, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. It will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the environmental and social sustainability framework (ESSF). The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives (CA&ES), in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The EIB will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Phase
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
26 Mai 2026
29 Mai 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
03/02/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE - Etude d’impact
05/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE - Etude d’impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Feb 2026
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
251645698
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen
Projektnummer
20250343
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Jun 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
258428124
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250343
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Bildung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/02/2026 - Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfungen - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE - Etude d’impact
Related public register
05/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE
Andere Links
Übersicht
PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE
Datenblätter
PYRENEES ORIENTALES EDUCATION-PROTECTION CIVILE

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