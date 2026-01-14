LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.
The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.
The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of sustainable agriculture. The operation will finance the expansion and modernisation of a mid-cap dairy cooperative, allowing it to cut carbon emissions. As a result of the investment, the cooperative will be able to produce higher-value dairy products for infant, sports, and medical nutrition markets. This will strengthen its competitive position in a sector dominated by large players, while creating jobs and supporting the rural economy of a Cohesion transition region of France.
The project aligns with the objectives of the Green Deal, the CAP Strategic Plans for the country, the Clean Industrial Deal, RePowerEU and TechEU. The project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion, contributing to a more integrated and resilient EU.
The EIB's financial contribution includes a sizeable loan with a long maturity and availability period for disbursement, which aligns with the investment program's timeline and exceeds current private market offerings. In addition, the EIB offers multiple drawdowns at flexible conditions (i.e., tenor, fixed/floating interest rates). Further, this loan also supports diversification and stability in the Borrower's financing.
The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Haftungsausschluss
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