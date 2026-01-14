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        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        50.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Frankreich : 50.000.000 €
        Industrie : 50.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        22/06/2026 : 50.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        16/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        11 Dezember 2025
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        Unterzeichnet | 22/06/2026
        20250337
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        LACTINOV SERVICES SAS
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 50 million
        EUR 124 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.

        The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

        Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

        The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of sustainable agriculture. The operation will finance the expansion and modernisation of a mid-cap dairy cooperative, allowing it to cut carbon emissions. As a result of the investment, the cooperative will be able to produce higher-value dairy products for infant, sports, and medical nutrition markets. This will strengthen its competitive position in a sector dominated by large players, while creating jobs and supporting the rural economy of a Cohesion transition region of France.


        The project aligns with the objectives of the Green Deal, the CAP Strategic Plans for the country, the Clean Industrial Deal, RePowerEU and TechEU. The project supports the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion, contributing to a more integrated and resilient EU.


        The EIB's financial contribution includes a sizeable loan with a long maturity and availability period for disbursement, which aligns with the investment program's timeline and exceeds current private market offerings. In addition, the EIB offers multiple drawdowns at flexible conditions (i.e., tenor, fixed/floating interest rates). Further, this loan also supports diversification and stability in the Borrower's financing.


        The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

        The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Genehmigt
        Unterzeichnet
        14 Januar 2026
        22 Juni 2026
        Weitere Unterlagen
        16/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Projekte zum thema
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        16 Jan 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        256932710
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250337
        Sektor(en)
        Industrie
        Regionen
        Europäische Union
        Länder
        Frankreich
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        16/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Datenblätter
        LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX
        Übergeordnetes Projekt
        AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

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