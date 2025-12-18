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TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
24.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 7.200.000 €
Finnland : 16.800.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 24.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/05/2026 : 7.200.000 €
27/05/2026 : 16.800.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
23/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Dezember 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/05/2026
20250309
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
WIREPAS OY
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 24 million
EUR 54 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Wirepas is a company that develops ultra-resilient "wireless mesh networks" for industrial monitoring IoT applications, providing reliable, wireless, and scalable connectivity as a key selling point. The project funding will support research, development and innovation aimed at improving the software stack platform for Internet of Things (IoT) devices in sectors such as smart metering, smart building and smart tracking. It will also promote the standardisation of radio frequency (RF) communication within the 1.9 GHz unlicensed band, enabling wider adoption and greater efficiency.

The investment will expand IoT firmware portability, ensuring compatibility with new hardware and strengthening interoperability across technologies. In addition, it will accelerate geographic expansion, introducing these innovations to new markets. This initiative is expected to create a more scalable and efficient IoT ecosystem, enhancing connectivity and communication standards for emerging applications.

Zusätzlichkeit und Wirkung

The operation is in line with the InvestEU objectives of research development and innovation. Specifically, the eligible area as per Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation is: The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services in particular through: Internet of Things.

The project's purpose is to assist the Company in their research, development, and innovation efforts to enhance their competitive advantage and support the expansion and portability of their software stack for IoT across multiple devices and market verticals.

It also promotes investments in digital technologies that align with the EU policy goals, such as the Digital Europe Programme and Europe's Digital Decade targets for 2030. This initiative aims to enhance the sector's competitiveness for the benefit of citizens and businesses throughout the Union, while also supporting the Bank's policy objective of "Innovation, Digital, and Human Capital." These activities are anticipated to foster the accumulation and dissemination of knowledge within the European industry.

This operation addresses market failures and gaps related to (i) Information asymmetries, in particular in the case of SMEs and small mid-cap companies, including higher risk levels related to early stage firms, firms with mainly intangible assets or insufficient collateral, or firms focusing on higher risk activities, and (ii) cross border infrastructure projects aimed at addressing the fragmentation of the internal market and to enhance coordination in the IoT communication networking protocol primarily in the fields of smart metering, smart building automation, and asset tracking.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project's activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, therefore no EIA is required.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Phase
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Dezember 2025
27 Mai 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
23/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248303403
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250309
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
23/12/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
Andere Links
Übersicht
TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
Datenblätter
TECHEU VD WIREPAS (IEU FT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

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