EROSKI ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND INNOVATION

The proposed operation aims to finance energy efficiency (EE) and innovation investments in the promoter's facility across Spain.





The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development of the energy sector in accordance with the Energy Union priorities, including security of energy supply, clean energy transition and the commitments taken under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.





In general, EE investments face a chronic underinvestment, largely due to their fragmented nature and relatively small scale, which results in high transaction costs. This Project is expected to generate substantial social benefits, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and improvements in air quality, benefits that are not fully captured by private investors. The Project is also expected to enhance the Promoter's competitiveness by reducing energy costs, while supporting job creation, primarily among the companies responsible for executing the energy efficiency renovation works.





Investments in Digital innovation, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity are aligned with EU policy objectives and are key to strengthen the competitiveness of the sector. In addition, they contribute to the Bank's core strategic priority "Digitalisation and Technological Innovation" (TechEU) and the "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal (PPG).





Consequently, the project supports both EU and Bank priorities in the energy and research, development, and innovation (RDI) sectors. It contributes to the objectives of REPowerEU , contributing to the security of energy supply, to TechEU and to the EIB's and EU's climate action goals.





The Promoter is deemed capable of implementing the Project considering its overall experience and the application of proven technologies with limited technological risks.





The Bank will provide long-term, flexible financing tailored to the Project's lifecycle, diversifying the Promoter's funding structure and attracting additional investors through a positive signalling effect. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.