Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
    Meistbesuchte Seiten

        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION

        Unterzeichnung(en)

        Betrag
        40.000.000 €
        Länder
        Sektor(en)
        Moldau : 40.000.000 €
        Bildung : 40.000.000 €
        Unterzeichnungsdatum
        17/06/2026 : 40.000.000 €
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        22/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

        Übersicht

        Veröffentlichungsdatum
        21 Mai 2026
        Projektstatus
        Referenz
        In Prüfung | 25/09/2025
        20250210
        Projekttitel
        Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        REPUBLICA MOLDOVA
        Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
        EUR 40 million
        EUR 83 million
        Ort
        Sektor(en)
        Beschreibung
        Ziele

        The project focuses on rehabilitation and modernisation of 36 educational institutions across the Republic of Moldova, of which 20 to be financed by the EIB. The planned investments will include comprehensive upgrades to the buildings, including energy efficiency as well as safety and accessibility of the buildings, and to the educational spaces. The rehabilitation covers over 200 000 m2 of school facilities.

        The project aims to improve learning conditions for students and working environments for teachers, while significantly enhancing energy efficiency through the installation of energy efficient equipment and improved building insulation. Through investments in safer, more energy efficient and better equipped educational facilities, the project contributes directly to the objectives of the EU Growth Plan for the Republic of Moldova 2025-2027, notably by supporting social capital development and inclusive growth, while advancing green transition priorities. The project represents the first EIB operation to be co?financed by the Republic of Moldova with funds from the Growth Plan.

        Umweltaspekte
        Auftragsvergabe

        The project will consist of rehabilitation and equipping existing schools. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. Educational facilities are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (if applicable, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II (Point 10b) of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project is also expected to incorporate energy efficiency measures and improve the energy performance of buildings in accordance with the Moldovan energy efficiency law and in line with EU Directives for energy efficiency in buildings.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Phase
        In Prüfung
        Weitere Unterlagen
        22/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Andere Links
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

        Haftungsausschluss

        Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
        Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

        Dokumente

        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Datum der Veröffentlichung
        22 Jun 2026
        Sprache
        Englisch
        Bereich
        Finanzierung
        Nummer des Dokuments
        259360899
        Thema
        Umweltinformationen
        Art des Dokuments
        Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
        Projektnummer
        20250210
        Sektor(en)
        Bildung
        Regionen
        Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
        Länder
        Moldau
        Öffentlich zugänglich
        Jetzt herunterladen
        or Link zum projekt
        Link zum projekt
        Related public register
        22/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Andere Links
        Übersicht
        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Datenblätter
        MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova

        Aktuelles und Storys

        Link zum projekt
        Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
        EIB Global supports modernisation of schools across Moldova
        Andere Links
        Related public register
        22/06/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION

        Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

        Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
        Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
        Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
        Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

        Medienanfragen

        Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

        Beschwerdeverfahren

        Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

        „Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

        Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

        Weitere Veröffentlichungen