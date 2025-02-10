MOLDOVA SCHOOLS REHABILITATION AND MODERNIZATION

The project will consist of rehabilitation and equipping existing schools. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. Educational facilities are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (if applicable, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II (Point 10b) of the Directive in relation to urban development. The project is also expected to incorporate energy efficiency measures and improve the energy performance of buildings in accordance with the Moldovan energy efficiency law and in line with EU Directives for energy efficiency in buildings.