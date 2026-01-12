Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 25.600.000 €
Finnland : 39.000.000 €
Schweden : 135.400.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/02/2026 : 25.600.000 €
3/02/2026 : 39.000.000 €
3/02/2026 : 135.400.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Andere Links
Übersicht
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Related public register
16/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
16 Juli 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/02/2026
20250170
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
HEMSOE FASTIGHETS AB
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 341 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the construction and renovation of energy efficient schools and other public buildings in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

The Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) requires that from 1st January 2028 new buildings owned by public bodies are zero-emission buildings (ZEB). The project, by supporting energy efficient renovations and new buildings that have a significantly better energy performance than the current regulation will prepare this transition.

Additionality and Impact

Given the focus of the project on energy efficient new and existing public buildings, the investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives.


The new buildings will prepare the transition of all public buildings to Zero Energy Buildings foreseen by 2028 under the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD). In addition, the project supports the Education, Security and Health policy objectives.


The Project addresses a number of market failures. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors. The project creates positive externalities through the provision of education, policing and health which benefits the society and the broader economy.


The operation meets an existing demand for new public buildings to catch up with growth of population over the last decade. The Nordic real estate market is characterized by constraints in supply.


The Promoter, a large real estate company with very good experience in developing public and social buildings, will build public buildings with an energy consumption more than 40% better than the required level. The project has a good Economic Rate of Return and is expected to generate good broader social benefit.


EIB financing will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's tenor and flexible features will support the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets and other bilateral lenders.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. None of the buildings to be constructed falls under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Through the project, new energy efficient buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU as amended by directive EU-2024-1275, will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will require the promoter to apply those rules. Each building construction contract has been awarded separately. Contractors are local companies, usually mid-caps.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Januar 2026
3 Februar 2026
Weitere Unterlagen
16/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Andere Links
Datenblätter
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jan 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
249104359
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250170
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Schweden
Finnland
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Andere Links
Übersicht
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS
Datenblätter
HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen