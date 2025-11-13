TECHEU ESSITY HEALTH & HYGIENE PRODUCTS RDI II

Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 42.000.000 €
Deutschland : 57.000.000 €
Schweden : 201.000.000 €
Industrie : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2025 : 42.000.000 €
16/12/2025 : 57.000.000 €
16/12/2025 : 201.000.000 €
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Dezember 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2025
20250169
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ESSITY AB (PUBL)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 903 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance expenditures in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) at the promoter's research and development centres in Sweden, Germany and France in the period 2025-2028.

The project supports RDI activities in hygiene and health sectors that target consumer well-being. It aims to generate positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and processes and skills development. It intends to strengthen the competitiveness of a global player with strong European roots. The project is striving to make further advances with regards to the company's climate action and environmental sustainability goals and supports the shift to a sustainable and circular society.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the EU that target consumers' well-being and generate significant positive knowledge and environmental externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products or services, and skills development and upgrading of the hygiene and health sector. The financing of this project addresses the market failure that triggers suboptimal investment in the RDI of the health and hygiene industry. It also addresses information asymmetries linked to the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities. The project is expected to have important positive knowledge spillovers through R&D cooperation with academia and industry partners. Positive environmental spillovers are through the development and manufacturing of products using less natural resources, substituting the use of plastics, and reducing GHG emissions. The project furthers the advancement of the EU industry's technological leadership. In addition, the project contributes to the EU Green Deal and is aligned with the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, the EU Bioeconomy Strategy and the EU Circular Economy Package. EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing, already permitted, facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. It is unlikely that the project or any subcomponent of it will require an Environmental Impact Assessment as per EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will review the environmental aspects of the project during the due diligence process.

Although the promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement, the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 November 2025
16 Dezember 2025
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen