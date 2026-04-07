ICE FOCUSED SUPPORT FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS III

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The operation will finance projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps mainly located in the Spanish region of Castilla y León.
The aim is to facilitate investments for the final beneficiaries and contribute to job creation and human capital retention in a Transition Region. An indicative 50% of the loan will be used to finance SMEs in various sectors. The loan includes a window for green investments, contributing to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability.
The Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in Spain, particularly those seeking to invest in agro-industry and promote innovation, new technologies and international competitiveness. The intended Group green financing (formerly Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability) window will contribute to the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy. The supported SMEs & Mid-Caps are expected to be in the Spanish region of Castilla y León, a Cohesion (Transition) area.
The Project makes a very good policy contribution as it addresses constraints in access to finance for SMEs & Mid-Caps with a partial focus on sustainability-related investments. The Project's quality and results are very good, driven by the intermediary's capacity and soundness, the Project's ambition to enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries, as well as the expected employment sustained through the financing. The EIB's contribution encourages further green investments, promoting a broader sustainability transition.
EIB financing will provide flexible financial conditions (e.g. drawdown terms, grace period) that will allow to distribute the cost of financing in the long term for the benefit of final beneficiaries. Additionally, the Borrower will use EIB tools to assess the green eligibility of underlying projects.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary is required to have adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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