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ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
36.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 36.000.000 €
Industrie : 36.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/10/2025 : 36.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Medtech-Unternehmen EDAP sichert sich 36 Mio. Euro von der EIB für nichtinvasive Therapien gegen Prostatakrebs und Endometriose
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Februar 2026
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/10/2025
20250092
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
EDAP TMS SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 36 million
EUR 78 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under InvestEU , benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of an innovative medtech company EDAP. The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved health and welfare. EDAPs expertise lies in applying high intensity focal ultrasound in a very precise way to cancer nodes in the prostate. Other applications are under clinical assessment. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, whilst preserving highly skilled employment opportunities. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources from traditional or even alternative debt providers.

The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and deferred interest, while most of the EIB remuneration will come in a form of warrants, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the

development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 August 2025
17 Oktober 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
04/02/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Medtech-Unternehmen EDAP sichert sich 36 Mio. Euro von der EIB für nichtinvasive Therapien gegen Prostatakrebs und Endometriose

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Feb 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
246535069
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250092
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Andere Links
Übersicht
ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Datenblätter
ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Medtech-Unternehmen EDAP sichert sich 36 Mio. Euro von der EIB für nichtinvasive Therapien gegen Prostatakrebs und Endometriose
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: Medtech-Unternehmen EDAP sichert sich 36 Mio. Euro von der EIB für nichtinvasive Therapien gegen Prostatakrebs und Endometriose
Andere Links
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

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