ADIF BARCELONA SANTS STATION MODERNISATION

The aim is to improve the space available for rail passengers and optimise the mobility flows. Additionally, the project will expand the building passenger area of the terminal by 30% in order to better serve the growing passenger rail traffic and avoid overcrowding, queuing and loss of comfort. This will allow to better organise departure/arrival flows and improve the intermodally with other public transport modes as well as soft modes through new street-level access points. The project will not include any works on the rail systems that are located on the underground level. The inclusion of other small schemes for safety and accessibility across the network of suburban rail stations in the metropolitan area of Barcelona is under consideration.