PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
59.767.759,57 €
Sektor(en)
Müllbeseitigung : 5.976.775,96 €
Verkehr : 5.976.775,96 €
Dienstleistungen : 11.953.551,91 €
Energie : 35.860.655,74 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2025 : 5.976.775,96 €
19/12/2025 : 5.976.775,96 €
19/12/2025 : 11.953.551,91 €
19/12/2025 : 35.860.655,74 €
Datenblätter
PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND
Übersicht
PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND
Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Mai 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2025
20240940
Projekttitel
PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 75 million (EUR 65 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 259 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Team Europe investment to support a European asset manager to expand its investment operations into emerging Asia with a focus on sustainable infrastructure, in particular renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure, sectors pivotal in advancing the green and digital transitions under the EU's Global Gateway strategy. By focusing on these sectors, the fund directly contributes to the goals outlined in the MIPs, promoting sustainable development and regional integration.

The Fund will predominantly target greenfield infrastructure investments in renewable energy, as well as digital and social infrastructure emerging Asia. The Fund is expected to have a strong focus on financing and supporting climate action and environmental sustainability in the target region.

Additionality and Impact

This Fund investment supports a European asset manager in expanding into emerging Asia, targeting sustainable infrastructure, particularly sustainable energy, mobility, digital, and social infrastructure. These sectors are well aligned with the EU's Global Gateway strategy and EU regional priorities, including climate resilience, digital connectivity, and inclusive growth. The operation is also expected to contribute to EIB's priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


The Fund addresses market failures such as limited access to long-term capital, higher perceived risk, and insufficiently developed project pipelines, which hinder private investment. Addressing these gaps, the initiative contributes to improved capital mobilisation and project bankability in underinvested sectors.


The economic rate of return of the subprojects supported by the Fund are estimated as excellent.

The Fund is backed by two experienced investors and aims to create a solid pipeline of sustainable infrastructure projects reinforcing sustainable development and regional integration.


The EIB, acting as a cornerstone investor, is expected to crowd in other development finance institutions and private investors. It has already provided significant structuring input to the fund manager, helping shape the Fund's investment strategy and governance framework to align with international best practices and investor expectations.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 November 2025
19 Dezember 2025
20/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND
Übersicht
PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND
PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PATRIZIA EMERGING ASIA SUSTAINABLE INFRA FUND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
248065399
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240940
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Energie
Müllbeseitigung
Verkehr
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Regionalvorhaben - Asien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
