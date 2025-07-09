IFIS LOAN FOR SMES AND GENDER EQUALITY

The proposed operation, with a minimum 30% gender equality and a minimum 50% cohesion region windows, aims to address market failures related to access to finance for SMEs, including self-employed pharmacy professionals. Market failure arises due to information asymmetries between lender and borrower resulting in no or costly access to finance. This is particularly the case for new and/or women owned businesses.





The operation also aims to generate positive externalities by promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment, provision of health services and products offered by the pharmacies including in rural areas, as well as helping to reduce regional disparities.





Banca IFIS/Credifarma brings in expertise and its widespread network of pharmacists benefitting the operation. The additional lending capacity with medium to long-term financing and lower financing costs provided through EIB's intervention will promote access to finance for final beneficiaries and generate positive effects on provision of healthcare products and services to citizens. In addition, Banca IFIS/Credifarma will be offered advisory support throughout the implementation to contribute to the intermediary's efforts to further measure, strengthen and expand its portfolio's contribution to gender equality goals going forward.



