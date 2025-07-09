IFIS LOAN FOR SMES AND GENDER EQUALITY

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Durchleitungsdarlehen - Durchleitungsdarlehen
The operation is a Multiple-Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Italy's pharmacy sector.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries. At least 30% of the EIB loan will support SMEs complying with the EIB's gender equality financing criteria, while at least 50% of the sub-projects are expected to be located in cohesion regions.
The proposed operation, with a minimum 30% gender equality and a minimum 50% cohesion region windows, aims to address market failures related to access to finance for SMEs, including self-employed pharmacy professionals. Market failure arises due to information asymmetries between lender and borrower resulting in no or costly access to finance. This is particularly the case for new and/or women owned businesses.
The operation also aims to generate positive externalities by promoting gender equality and women's economic empowerment, provision of health services and products offered by the pharmacies including in rural areas, as well as helping to reduce regional disparities.
Banca IFIS/Credifarma brings in expertise and its widespread network of pharmacists benefitting the operation. The additional lending capacity with medium to long-term financing and lower financing costs provided through EIB's intervention will promote access to finance for final beneficiaries and generate positive effects on provision of healthcare products and services to citizens. In addition, Banca IFIS/Credifarma will be offered advisory support throughout the implementation to contribute to the intermediary's efforts to further measure, strengthen and expand its portfolio's contribution to gender equality goals going forward.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries need to comply with the applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation.
Final beneficiaries need to comply with the applicable national and EU legislation.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.