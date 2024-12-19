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FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
25.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 25.000.000 €
Industrie : 25.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 25 Mio. Euro an Fairmat für beschleunigte industrielle Fertigung der nächsten Generation Verbundwerkstoffe
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 November 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2024
20240797
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
FAIRMAT SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 25 million
EUR 69 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports the growth and capacity expansion of an innovative company in the area of carbon fibre recycling. The investments concern the development of materials and process technologies, advanced automation and robotics, and related facilities and equipment for the manufacturing scale-up. The project will be mainly carried out in the area of Nantes (France) during the period 2025-2028.

The project supports the development and implementation of an innovative, efficient and sustainable technology to produce recycled carbon fibre, addressing the lack of investment in environmentally friendly technologies and the circular economy. The solutions resulting from this project are expected to provide alternative and more sustainable recycling methods to deal with the large quantities of scrap carbon fibre, of which only a small fraction is currently recycled. The project will support the company to develop and deploy its technology at commercial scale, and it will help by building up the necessary capabilities, skills and technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of environment and resources, in particular with respect to projects and enterprises that implement circular economy solutions (Annex II of InvestEU Regulation). It includes research, development and deployment of innovative materials, processes and digital technologies contributing to the EU's industrial capabilities and to environmental sustainability in various end-user industries for carbon fibre, such as aviation, energy, automotive and sports, in line with the Bank's Climate Bank Roadmap.


The Project supports the development and implementation of an innovative, efficient and sustainable technology to produce recycled carbon fibre. It will contribute to improving the sustainability of carbon fibre materials and help mitigate negative environmental effects due to the increasing amount of waste from related industries.


As such, the project generates positive environmental and knowledge externalities and addresses the market failures associated with exposure to higher levels of risks in certain sectors given the early stage of development of Fairmat.


InvestEU reinforces the Bank's risk capacity allowing the Bank to address a distinct market failure and sub-optimal investment situation arising from the ongoing difficult context of fundraising for the cleantech sector. The Project financing provided by the EIB in the form of venture debt is crucial and additional for the Company, allowing to accelerate its development and deployment. Thanks to the participation of EIB, it will be able to diversify its funding sources and improve its financing conditions. It will also send a strong signal to the market while its Series B fundraising is ongoing.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is not expected to have any significant negative impact either on the natural and human environment or on public health. The outcomes of the project are expected to make a strong contribution to environmental sustainability by keeping carbon fibre materials within the economy through recycling, reducing waste and generating positive externalities.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. The Promoter has a structured sourcing strategy and appropriate procurement policies in place. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 Dezember 2024
20 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 25 Mio. Euro an Fairmat für beschleunigte industrielle Fertigung der nächsten Generation Verbundwerkstoffe

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234165251
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240797
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Andere Links
Übersicht
FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Datenblätter
FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 25 Mio. Euro an Fairmat für beschleunigte industrielle Fertigung der nächsten Generation Verbundwerkstoffe
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 25 Mio. Euro an Fairmat für beschleunigte industrielle Fertigung der nächsten Generation Verbundwerkstoffe
Andere Links
Related public register
21/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

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