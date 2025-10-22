PIRAEUS LOAN FOR AGRI & BIOECONOMY SMES&MIDCAPS

The operation shall aim to address the constrained access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps that are active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. On top of this, given the targeted region Greece, which is a Cohesion region, the operation aims to support final beneficiaries that face particular challenges when it comes to financial inclusion. In addition, the operation shall aim to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability, while also supporting social inclusion by targeting companies that promote youth employment.





The Financial Intermediary is the market leader in the financing of the agriculture sector in Greece and a repeat EIB counterpart with very good track record in implementation of EIB loans, including in the areas of financing agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, as well as green investments.





Enhancement of access to finance for final beneficiaries and improvement of financing conditions for them shall be achieved through the transfer of financial advantage deriving from the EIB funding, longer tenor of sub-loans and additional funding mobilised. In turn, improved access to finance shall contribute towards companies' improved viability and competitiveness, also serving to maintain jobs and create new ones.





Therefore, the EIB's contribution in the project is notable. The financial contribution is based on the long maturity of the EIB loan, whereas the non-financial contribution entails crowding in of other private financiers, as EIB's participation sends a positive signal to the market by reducing risk perceptions.