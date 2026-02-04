TECH-EU FIBERCOP NETWORK UPGRADE

The project is in line with InvestEU objective of developing the digital connectivity infrastructure through the deployment of very high capacity (VHC) networks.

It addresses the underinvestment in such type of infrastructure in underserved urban and semi-urban areas. Financial constraints and low profitability expectations have led to limited fibre deployment outside of dense urban and publicly financed (mostly rural) areas. The Project is expected to provide positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from the access to information, digital services and better communication, which are not captured by the project returns. The project is fully in line with the EU 2030 Digital Compass targets, of Gigabit connectivity by 2030.

The Bank's contribution to the Project stems from its support to the diversification of Borrower's financing sources combined with the flexible drawdown terms, attractive tenor and availability period and financial benefits, thereby facilitating the Project's financing and its full implementation.

The Project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.