ACOSOL WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
The project will finance water supply and wastewater schemes from the Promoter's investment programme over the period 2025-2029.
The underlying schemes aim to improve the operation of systems and the quality of services provided to municipalities and customers. These include optimising water resource allocation through improved reservoir management and connections between conveyors, investing in energy efficiency to reduce ACOSOL's carbon footprint, advancing digitalisation, rehabilitating ageing wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure, and promoting wastewater reuse.
EIB support will be provided through an investment loan that will finance the Promoter's investment plan in the Spanish Mediterranean area Costa del Sol. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The Project will result in important employment creation in a cohesion area such as Andalusia, which has an unemployment rate above national and EU average.
The EIB provides an important financial contribution in the form of longer tenor than the commonly available in the bank market and customised terms, contributing therefore to the diversification and stability of the Borrower's financing.
The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive ((2024/3019), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC).
The promoter shall ensure that the contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.
Haftungsausschluss
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