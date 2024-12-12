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CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
30.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Rumänien : 30.000.000 €
Energie : 30.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/12/2024 : 30.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB beteiligt sich mit 30 Mio. Euro an großem Windpark
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
12 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/12/2024
20240625
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS P/S
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 30 million
EUR 543 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

This operation consists of a co-investment alongside the Copenhagen Infrastructure Growth Markets Fund II for the construction and operation of new 396 MW onshore wind farm in Romania.

The wind farm will contribute to achieve the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). Being located in a Cohesion priority region, the project is eligible under Article 309 (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and (c) "common interest".

Additionality and Impact

The implementation of the project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Romania and contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, as well as Social and Economic Cohesion. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project's revenues will be supported through the new Contract for Difference support scheme.

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of alternatives in Romania. On project quality, the project is supported by good capabilities / governance of the promoter.

EIB involvement in the Project helps the Fund to continue building a diversified portfolio and allows them to tackle a sizeable project relatively early in their fundraising period. EIB investment in a project intending to participate in Romania's new renewable energy support scheme can have a positive signalling effect, mobilising further investments from other investors.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA process is required. In compliance with specific EU legislation that has been transposed into the national legislation, the project underwent a screening process and according to the environmental framing stage decision, covering the construction and connection to the grid, the project is not subject to an environmental impact assessment and does not require going through the other stages of the environmental adequate assessment procedure; therefore EIA, Appropriate Assessment and Water Framework Assessment do not need to be carried out. The Project Pestera II is expected to be built in a dedicated renewable energy area, according to local urban and spatial plans for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment has been carried out.

The EIB requires the Fund to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Dezember 2024
20 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB beteiligt sich mit 30 Mio. Euro an großem Windpark

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
229681816
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240625
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Rumänien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Andere Links
Übersicht
CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Datenblätter
CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB beteiligt sich mit 30 Mio. Euro an großem Windpark
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Rumänien: EIB beteiligt sich mit 30 Mio. Euro an großem Windpark
Andere Links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

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