SIDEKICK (IEU LS)

The Project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing to an innovative digital health company developing an holistic platform for the delivery of digital therapeutics and care management solutions.





In particular, the Promoter is developing digital health applications that enable patients to better manage their health conditions, from prevention to treatments follow-up, thus contributing to the digitalisation of healthcare systems. By supporting the Promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and know-how while preserving and expanding highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe.





Currently, the Company has limited access to either non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and a mix of cash and deferred interest, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to the cash runway, EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU support.