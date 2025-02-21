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SIDEKICK (IEU LS)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Island : 35.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/04/2025 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: EIB fördert FuE und globale Expansion von Sidekick Health mit Venture-Debt-Kredit über 35 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
20 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/04/2025
20240546
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
SIDEKICKHEALTH EHF
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 75 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the development of the Company's existing and new digital health application, including the respective programmes in different therapeutic areas. The investment will cover costs associated with platform development and technical solutions, as well as quality and data management systems.

The aim is to to support the promoter's research development and innovation (RDI) activities, including platform development, clinical validation, quality and data management systems, related to the development of digital health applications and pogrammes covering different therapeutic areas.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing to an innovative digital health company developing an holistic platform for the delivery of digital therapeutics and care management solutions.


In particular, the Promoter is developing digital health applications that enable patients to better manage their health conditions, from prevention to treatments follow-up, thus contributing to the digitalisation of healthcare systems. By supporting the Promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and know-how while preserving and expanding highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe.


Currently, the Company has limited access to either non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company, with a long tenor and a mix of cash and deferred interest, minimising cash outflows. By contributing to the cash runway, EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Februar 2025
30 April 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
25/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: EIB fördert FuE und globale Expansion von Sidekick Health mit Venture-Debt-Kredit über 35 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227010312
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240546
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
EFTA-Länder
Länder
Island
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Andere Links
Übersicht
SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Datenblätter
SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: EIB fördert FuE und globale Expansion von Sidekick Health mit Venture-Debt-Kredit über 35 Mio. Euro
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Island: EIB fördert FuE und globale Expansion von Sidekick Health mit Venture-Debt-Kredit über 35 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
25/02/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SIDEKICK (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

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