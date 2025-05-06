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BPCE YOUNG FARMER AND AGRICULTURE MBIL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 100.000.000 €
Durchleitungsdarlehen : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/05/2025 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
France: EIB and Groupe BPCE sign an agreement to provide €200 million in support for French agricultural businesses
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 April 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/05/2025
20240461
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BPCE YOUNG FARMER AND AGRICULTURE MBIL
BPCE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
not applicable
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation consists of multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to facilitate longer-term financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the agriculture/bioeconomy sector in France. At least 10% will be dedicated to young and new farmers and 30% to support climate action & environmental sustainability.

Supporting SMEs and mid-caps in agriculture and the bioeconomy — particularly young and new farmers, who face greater challenges in accessing long-term bank financing — remains a key priority for both the EIB and the European Commission (EC). The agriculture and bioeconomy sectors form one of the largest industries in the EU, with an annual turnover of more than EUR 2 trillion. According to the EC's Bioeconomy Strategy (updated in 2023), the development of a sustainable European bioeconomy is expected to create at least one million new jobs by 2030.

Additionality and Impact

The Operation will support financing of SMEs and Mid-caps investments in the French bioeconomy sector via an intermediated loan to BCPE, a solid promoter and repeat counterparty to the EIB.

The Operations falls under the EIB's vertical Public Policy Goal (PPG) of SME and Midcap financing and horizontal PPG Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. BCPE is committed to allocate at least 10% of the loan amount to support the installation of young and new farmers and at least 30% to climate action and environmental sustainability investments.

The Operation will address market failures, improve the competitiveness of French and EU agriculture, and support bioeconomy supply chains. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 Mai 2025
7 Mai 2025
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
France: EIB and Groupe BPCE sign an agreement to provide €200 million in support for French agricultural businesses

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
France: EIB and Groupe BPCE sign an agreement to provide €200 million in support for French agricultural businesses
Andere Links
Übergeordnetes Projekt
PAN-EUROPEAN AGRICULTURAL PROGRAMME

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