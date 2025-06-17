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PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 20.000.000 €
Industrie : 20.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/07/2025 : 20.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
26/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB setzt auf deutsches Medtech: 20 Mio. Euro für PRECISIS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
1 April 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/07/2025
20240411
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
PRECISIS GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 53 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.

The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing to a pioneering European MedTech company that has successfully commercialized the world's first minimally invasive brain pacemaker for the treatment of epilepsy. This breakthrough addresses a significant unmet medical need, as approximately one-third of epilepsy patients do not respond to existing treatments. The product offers a novel therapeutic option, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Successful implementation of the product will positively impact highly skilled employment opportunities in Europe, knowledge creation and sharing accelerating growth of innovation, development, and research in Europe. Due to the innovative and capital-intensive nature of the technology, long-term debt funding is not readily available through traditional sources. The EIB's financing structure?featuring a 20-year tenor, low cash interest, and capitalized interest?has been specifically tailored to the company's investment needs. This structure minimizes short-term cash outflows, enabling the company to focus on growth, innovation, and market expansion. The EIB's involvement is expected to catalyse additional private investment by enhancing the project's credibility and visibility. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without InvestEU involvement.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 Juni 2025
1 Juli 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
26/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB setzt auf deutsches Medtech: 20 Mio. Euro für PRECISIS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Jun 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
225954580
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240411
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
26/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Andere Links
Übersicht
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Datenblätter
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB setzt auf deutsches Medtech: 20 Mio. Euro für PRECISIS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB setzt auf deutsches Medtech: 20 Mio. Euro für PRECISIS
Andere Links
Related public register
26/06/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

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