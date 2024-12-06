NATIXIS RISK SHARING CLIMATE ACTION

This operation increases renewable energy generation capacity in the EU and contributes to the EU 2030 climate objectives, also in the context of the RePowerEU Action Plan. The operation will finance multiple renewable energy projects, each of them producing electricity from low carbon sources, including mainly solar PV plants and onshore wind farms.





The operation will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities by reducing carbon emissions and other air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. The project is expected to generate a broader positive social benefit by producing renewable electricity at a cost below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives.





Natixis is an experienced and well-known EIB counterpart. The FI has shown a good track record in the renewable energy sector in Europe, a good governance system and strong project management capabilities to appraise and monitor the subprojects. The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the total financing needs of the projects, which are expected to rely on revenues from the market. This operation improves market efficiency and competition in a sector characterized by incomplete markets. EIB funding contribution to projects through Natixis, in structures with customized debt terms, favourable financing conditions and long-term tenors, will help to accelerate the financing of Climate Action projects. EIB will support Natixis' participation in these higher risk structures to achieve the desired impact.