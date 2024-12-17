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AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Österreich : 200.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/03/2025 : 50.000.000 €
20/03/2025 : 150.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
07/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: Erste Bank und EIB unterstützen Investitionen in Höhe von 1,5 Mrd. Euro für leistbaren Wohnraum

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 Mai 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/03/2025
20240358
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1200 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation is aimed at supporting the construction of new affordable housing units in Austria

The operation is aimed at supporting the construction of new affordable housing units in Austria.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 3,800 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development in Austrian cities.


Addressing Austria's severe housing shortage, driven by strong nationwide demand, is crucial. The EIB's project will contribute to address the market gap caused by the limited availability of affordable housing. This financial support is essential for maintaining low rental levels and fostering the development of sustainable communities.


The EIB's investment schemes are part of well-defined local urban development plans aimed at promoting social diversity and meeting the high demand for social housing in Austrian cities. By providing long-term financing at competitive rates, the EIB addresses the market failure in the housing sector, where private financing options are insufficient to meet the needs of low and middle-income households.


A key value-added aspect of the EIB's involvement is the provision of financing on favorable terms, including a long draw-down period that aligns with the funding requirements during the investment phase. This long-term financing is crucial given the extended nature of housing investments and its positive impact on the overall project cost.


Ultimately, the EIB's financing will contribute to a more balanced local residential market and an increased housing supply in Austrian cities. This will help address the existing housing needs of low and middle-income households, ensuring that rent levels remain affordable.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
17 Dezember 2024
20 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
07/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: Erste Bank und EIB unterstützen Investitionen in Höhe von 1,5 Mrd. Euro für leistbaren Wohnraum

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 May 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
234085285
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240358
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Österreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
07/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Andere Links
Übersicht
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Datenblätter
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: Erste Bank und EIB unterstützen Investitionen in Höhe von 1,5 Mrd. Euro für leistbaren Wohnraum

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Österreich: Erste Bank und EIB unterstützen Investitionen in Höhe von 1,5 Mrd. Euro für leistbaren Wohnraum
Andere Links
Related public register
07/05/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV

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