EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY

The project concerns standard electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly.





The promoter's investment cost plan includes investments in electricity distribution. The project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources RES.





The Programme is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Programme will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy (ELP) priority on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).





The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.





The project is expected to deliver a very good economic rate of return and excellent rated social benefit. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen its overall financing position. EIB's capability to lend a sizeable loan ticket on good terms will provide substantial support for the promoter's crucial investment plans in its grid. EIB as a long-term anchor investor is also expected to create a positive signalling effect to the capital markets and decrease the borrower's relative exposure to the volatility thereof. The EIB loan's flexible features such as the possibility to tranche disbursements and the availability period provided are considered particularly apt to finance this project.