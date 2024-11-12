CAIXABANK RISK SHARING EUROPE CLIMATE ACTION II

This operation increases renewable energy generation capacity as well as flexibility of the power system in the EU, contributing to the EU 2030 climate objectives, also in the context of the RePowerEU Action Plan. The operation will finance multiple renewable energy and energy storage projects, each of them producing electricity from low carbon sources, facilitating the integration of increasing share of renewables and providing flexibility to the electricity system.





The operation will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities by reducing carbon emissions and other air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. The project is expected to generate a positive economic rate of return and broader social benefit by producing renewable electricity at a cost below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives.





CaixaBank is an experienced and well-known EIB counterpart with a good track record of similar projects with the Bank. The FI has shown a good track record in the renewable energy sector, a good governance system and strong project management capabilities to appraise and monitor the sub-projects. The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the total financing needs of the projects, which are expected to mainly rely on revenues from the market. This operation improves market efficiency and competition in a sector characterized by incomplete markets.





EIB funding contribution to projects through CaixaBank, in structures with customized debt terms, favourable financing conditions and long-term tenors, is critical for projects with a high Climate Action component, which typically require longer investment periods. EIB will support CaixaBank's participation in these higher risk structures to achieve the desired impact.