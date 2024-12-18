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INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
40.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 40.000.000 €
Industrie : 40.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2024 : 40.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: INERATEC sichert sich Finanzierungszusage über 70 Millionen Euro für Europas größte e-Fuel-Anlage in Frankfurt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB, EU-Kommission und Breakthrough Energy unterstützen e-Fuel-Produktion von INERATEC
Story zum Projekt
Nachhaltiger Flugkraftstoff aus grünem Wasserstoff
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2024
20240328
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
INERATEC GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 40 million
EUR 108 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the financing of a pilot carbon neutral e-fuel facility in Germany as well as the R&D cost related to the further development of the company's Power-to-X technology.

The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and investments (RDI) activities, the construction and operation of a first-of-a-kind plant in Germany for the production of synthetic sustainable aviation fuels (e-SAF) as well as other sustainable chemical products. The project, presented under InvestEU, is co-financed by Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and addresses the climate change transition by helping decarbonise the hard-to-abate aviation industry. Additionally, it consolidates the EIB's role as climate bank, meeting the Green Deal Industrial Plan objectives and the RefuelEU aviation regulation proposed by the European Commission. It is closely aligned with the EIB's strategic priority in relation to innovation and industrialisation, in particular to the deployment of the whole value chain of new technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is in line with the InvestEU eligibility of "(2) the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement".


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive innovative technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge development, provide jobs and deploy advanced manufacturing activities in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for a hydrogen economy, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable industry in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits).


The EIB's equity-type venture debt will feature performance-linked elements and effectively share in the upside of the venture. EIB will also share in the downside as the investment will be materially exposed to the risk of the company (including high technical, market and financial risks). The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.

 


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project comprises a pilot plant located in an industrial park and RDI activities at the Promoter's premises. Neither the RDI activity nor the investment in mechanical manufacturing capacity are specifically mentioned under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). However, industrial estate development fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, therefore the project is subject to screening by a competent authority. The pilot plant is, given its size and location, is considered not to have significant impacts and the project is fully permitted for the activities envisaged and the project has been screened out. The Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU applies.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Dezember 2024
19 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: INERATEC sichert sich Finanzierungszusage über 70 Millionen Euro für Europas größte e-Fuel-Anlage in Frankfurt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB, EU-Kommission und Breakthrough Energy unterstützen e-Fuel-Produktion von INERATEC

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
235594056
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240328
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Andere Links
Übersicht
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Datenblätter
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: INERATEC sichert sich Finanzierungszusage über 70 Millionen Euro für Europas größte e-Fuel-Anlage in Frankfurt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB, EU-Kommission und Breakthrough Energy unterstützen e-Fuel-Produktion von INERATEC
Story zum Projekt
Nachhaltiger Flugkraftstoff aus grünem Wasserstoff
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: INERATEC sichert sich Finanzierungszusage über 70 Millionen Euro für Europas größte e-Fuel-Anlage in Frankfurt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB, EU-Kommission und Breakthrough Energy unterstützen e-Fuel-Produktion von INERATEC
Story zum Projekt
Nachhaltiger Flugkraftstoff aus grünem Wasserstoff
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

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