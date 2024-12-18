BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION

Framework Loan to Chilean state own bank Banco Estado to finance energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) for SMEs and industries among others, in support the EU's Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA).





Chile is the largest copper exporter in the world and is as well an important player in other Critical Raw Materials (CRM) such as lithium. The operation will support hence the decarbonisation of the CRM supply chain, needed to ensure clean energy transition worldwide.





The operation will hence be fully aligned with the GGIA on Green Transition and could contribute to the EU-Chile partnership on Sustainable Raw Materials.





Chile targets carbon neutrality by 2050 and in this context EE and RE activities are key to achieve its goals.





SMEs and industries, face several barriers that hamper the integration of EE and RE measures: lack of energy-specific capabilities, insufficient information and limited access to suitable financial products.





The operation will improve financing conditions through long term tenors and favourable financing conditions hence accelerating the uptake of green technologies.





The EIB financial and non-financial support will contribute to accelerate the uptake of these activities and ensure the availability of the needed technical capacities for the implementation of the projects.