EDUCATION HAUTE-GARONNE

The new and upgraded infrastructure will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments (including through digitalisation) in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education. The project will therefore help to address market failures in education by financing infrastructure that will promote positive externalities, including inclusive economic growth and increased knowledge, productivity, climate and environmental externalities. The project will also finance other departmental infrastructure receiving pupils and children.

Besides, the project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal as well as the "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is fully aligned with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative and with the national, regional and departmental priorities in education. In particular, the project contributes to Haute-Garonne Department's multi-year investment plan covering 2023-2027 and beyond. Furthermore, 100% of the project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.

In addition, the EIB loan will (i) provide the Department of Haute-Garonne with attractive terms and conditions (long tenor, grace period, flexible interest rates / disbursements / repayments) compared to those commonly available in the market, and (ii) improve and diversify its funding base.

The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.