WDP SOLAR PV AND EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE LOAN

The Project helps to produce electricity from low carbon sources through the installation of solar panels on the roofs of the Promoter's logistic centres and co-located EV charging stations and small battery storage.

The Project addresses market failures related to climate and environmental externalities, by contributing to the reduction in CO2 emissions and other air pollution. This Project supports national renewable energy (RE) generation targets and will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change. It also supports the Bank's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and it will contribute 100% to climate action. The Project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (RE) and environment (tackling climate change). Part of the project investment costs is expected to be located in cohesion priority regions and thus eligible under Article 309 (a). The Project is expected to yield a very good economic rate of return and positive broader social benefit.

The Promoter is deemed to be capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience. With the appropriate conditions in place (please see ESDS), the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms. The EIB's financial contribution to the Project is high, as it provides longer term finance on competitive terms flexibility in drawdown and repayment, not readily available in the market. The EIB loan will also contribute to the diversification of funding sources and is expected to have a signalling and crowding-in effect.