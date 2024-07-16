CASA INSTALLATION & FEMINISATION PLS MBIL II

The project aims to increase access to finance for SMEs and professionals operating in the healthcare and medical sectors in France, with a focus on new business installations (clinics, medical studios, etc.) and gender equality.





Therefore, this operation will contribute to supporting the Bank's priority objectives in terms of SME support, health, and gender equality. Additionally, up to 90% of EIB funds are expected to be channelled to French cohesion (transition) regions, as per the Financial Intermediary (FI)'s historical track record.





The EIB loan will target in particular healthcare practitioners willing to install their own business, thus helping to better distribute healthcare services across France and fight against the so-called "medical deserts" impacting roughly 9 million people in France. Moreover, with a minimum of 30% of EIB funds to be allocated to businesses run by women or offering women quality employment or dedicated products and services, the project is also expected to support women's presence in the sector.





The operation supports as well the FI's intervention in the healthcare sector, by facilitating its lending to some targeted investments. The FI is financially sound and has a sufficient track record of implementing and allocating EIB products.





The EIB intervention will enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries and improve financing conditions for them as the FI will need to transfer a minimum financial advantage in its contractual conditions. Furthermore, additional flexibility is provided in terms of drawdowns and repayment profile, hence mirroring the economic life of the investments.



