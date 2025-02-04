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ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Portugal : 4.650.000 €
Luxemburg : 10.350.000 €
Industrie : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/05/2025 : 4.650.000 €
22/05/2025 : 10.350.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
02/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Luxembourg: EIB backs Artec 3D’s cutting-edge RDI in 3D scanning technologies
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/05/2025
20240267
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
ARTEC EUROPE SARL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 41 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will contribute to fund the promoter's research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities in the 3D scanner market.

The objective is to support Artec's RDI investments in applied research and the development of new products and software, as well as to advance next-generation 3D scanning technologies and algorithms for processing 3D data from various sources. This will enable the creation of digital twins of real-world objects and scenes, facilitating digital transformation across various industries. Artec 3D's strategy involves launching innovative products using AI to create digital twins within established markets, while also expanding into new ones to address the technology diversification needed to support the company's geographic expansion.

Additionality and Impact

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of:


5) Research, development and innovation, in particular through:

f. research in the field of key enabling technologies (KETs) and their industrial applications, including new and advanced materials;

 

6) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, in particular through:

a. artificial intelligence;

c. cybersecurity and network protection infrastructures;

f. advanced digital skills;

g. robotics and automatisation;


The investment targeted by the financing and investment operations addresses market failures associated with information asymmetries, in particular in the case of SMEs and small mid-cap companies, including higher risk levels related to early stage firms, firms with mainly intangible assets or insufficient collateral, or firms focusing on higher risk activities.


The project involves investment in R&D activities in the field of hardware R&D to develop new 3D scanners models for digital twins and sustainable manufacturing, encompassing the development of advanced algorithms, software, machine learning, and AI. These technologies play a key enabling role across various sectors and industrial ecosystems, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, education, and energy. While the outcome and ultimate commercialization of R&D activities are highly uncertain, the supported project, which includes a substantial portion of early-stage research, is associated with positive knowledge externalities. The project accelerates the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in advanced manufacturing within the European industry through collaboration with universities and suppliers, contributing to increased technology leadership and competitiveness in the European industry.


The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
4 Februar 2025
22 Mai 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
02/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Luxembourg: EIB backs Artec 3D’s cutting-edge RDI in 3D scanning technologies

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233780092
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240267
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Luxemburg
Portugal
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
02/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Datenblätter
ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Luxembourg: EIB backs Artec 3D’s cutting-edge RDI in 3D scanning technologies
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Luxembourg: EIB backs Artec 3D’s cutting-edge RDI in 3D scanning technologies
Andere Links
Related public register
02/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARTEC 3D (IEU FT)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

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