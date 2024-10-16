EDP REPOWEREU FRAMEWORK LOAN

The Project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain, Portugal and Italy and contributes to their respective national and EU 2030 climate objectives, as set out in the National Energy and Climate Plans. Moreover, the investment contributes to the REPowerEU Action Plan.

This Framework Loan contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and partially to Economic and Social Cohesion.

The Project will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation.

The individual schemes are expected to rely on a combination of wholesale market revenues and corporate power purchase agreements or other similar long-term offtake arrangements. They thereby contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy objective of supporting market integration of renewables.

The Project Quality and Results is rated Very Good. The Project is expected to have an Excellent rated economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated and the expected positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

The schemes are expected to be located mostly in EIB Cohesion Priority regions. As per initial CAPEX estimate for the pipeline, c. 72% is located in Less Developed Regions and c. 9% in Transition.

The Bank's financial contribution is rated Very Good. The EIB's offering is valuable to the client given the more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives (e.g. longer tenor and grace period). The Bank's financing shows the alignment of the investments and the Promoter's growth strategy with the EU policies in relation to climate change, with the "EIB Green Loan" label deemed as a stamp of quality on the Promoter's investments and environmental-related procedures.