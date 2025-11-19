Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 500.000.000 €
Energie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/12/2025 : 500.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
15/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Januar 2026
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/12/2025
20240156
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 700 million
EUR 933 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB will provide a funding line to Groupe Crédit Agricole to finance onshore wind and solar PV projects in France.


By channelling EIB funds at improved pricing and tenor conditions for Final Beneficiaries, the initiative accelerates renewable energy investments, especially for smaller projects that often lack access to long-term finance. This intermediated approach enables EIB to reach smaller projects unavailable via direct lending, while also supporting the Intermediary's sustainability strategy and diversifying its funding sources. The operation aligns with EU Competitiveness Compass and Action Plan for Affordable Energy.


The Project is expected to generate significant economic and social benefits, supplying clean, renewable energy at costs lower than fossil fuels, aiding economic recovery, and supporting quality jobs and sustainable growth in the green sector. Leveraging market-based instruments, the operation further aids the integration of renewables in the energy market.


This financing directly supports EIB's priorities - Renewables, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and socio-economic cohesion- while advancing France's 2030 decarbonisation goals. The project addresses market failures by reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, yielding public health and resilience benefits not reflected in market prices. The operation demonstrates EIB value added alongside national incentives, benefiting from strong governance and robust project management.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 November 2025
11 Dezember 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
15/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jan 2026
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244821832
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240156
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Italien
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
15/01/2026 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Datenblätter
CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen