CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.
The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
The EIB will provide a funding line to Groupe Crédit Agricole to finance onshore wind and solar PV projects in France.
By channelling EIB funds at improved pricing and tenor conditions for Final Beneficiaries, the initiative accelerates renewable energy investments, especially for smaller projects that often lack access to long-term finance. This intermediated approach enables EIB to reach smaller projects unavailable via direct lending, while also supporting the Intermediary's sustainability strategy and diversifying its funding sources. The operation aligns with EU Competitiveness Compass and Action Plan for Affordable Energy.
The Project is expected to generate significant economic and social benefits, supplying clean, renewable energy at costs lower than fossil fuels, aiding economic recovery, and supporting quality jobs and sustainable growth in the green sector. Leveraging market-based instruments, the operation further aids the integration of renewables in the energy market.
This financing directly supports EIB's priorities - Renewables, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and socio-economic cohesion- while advancing France's 2030 decarbonisation goals. The project addresses market failures by reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, yielding public health and resilience benefits not reflected in market prices. The operation demonstrates EIB value added alongside national incentives, benefiting from strong governance and robust project management.
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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