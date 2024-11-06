Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
13.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Papua-Neuguinea : 13.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 13.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/01/2026 : 13.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 13.000.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Datenblätter
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 September 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/01/2026
20240122
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
INDEPENDENT STATE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 40 million (EUR 38 million)
USD 40 million (EUR 38 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the expansion of water supply services (WSS) to urban areas in Papua New Guinea, specifically to four provincial towns and the reduction of non-revenue water in the capital, Port Moresby.

Water PNG received support with this project to meet the national targets by 2030 for urban areas, namely provide 95% of the population with access to a safe, convenient and sustainable water supply. The non-revenue-water project component in Port Moresby will further reduce water loss and therefore improve the utility's revenues to sustain and support expansion into new district towns. The project will also contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (6, 11 and 13).

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by contributing to the protection of both surface water and groundwater bodies through improving the efficiency of the water supply infrastructure. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited adverse environmental and social impacts. Where a formal EIA is required, a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. The Promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be also verified at appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 November 2024
23 Januar 2026
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
226577163
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240122
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
Papua-Neuguinea
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
