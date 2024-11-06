WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN

The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by contributing to the protection of both surface water and groundwater bodies through improving the efficiency of the water supply infrastructure. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited adverse environmental and social impacts. Where a formal EIA is required, a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. The Promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be also verified at appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.