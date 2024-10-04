Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LUMICKS (IEU LS)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
20.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 20.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 8.000.000 €
Industrie : 12.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/10/2024 : 8.000.000 €
10/10/2024 : 12.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 20 Mio. Euro an niederländisches Life-Science-Unternehmen LUMICKS für schnellere Entdeckung von Krebsmedikamenten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 August 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/10/2024
20240116
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LUMICKS (IEU LS)
LUMICKS TECHNOLOGIES BV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 20 million
EUR 46 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
  • Dienstleistungen - Erbringung von Freiberuflichen, Wissenschaftlichen und Technischen Dienstleistungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the Research and Development investments (RDI) of Lumicks into development of next generation cell avidity and dynamic single-molecule instruments, allowing real-time analysis of molecular and cellular mechanisms and interactions. With large applications in fundamental and applied research, the new instruments can speed up and enhance success rates in drug discovery and development.

The project supports the continued development, manufacturing scale-up and market access of Cellular Avidity and Dynamic Single Molecule instruments. These tools allow research institutions, biotech and pharma companies to conduct a more efficient rational drug design and development, ultimately giving more reliable in vitro results before entering in vivo models (clinical stage).

Additionality and Impact

The Project is dedicated to the development of next generation dynamic single molecule (DSM) and cell avidity (CA) instruments. These tools allow researchers in academia and industry to decipher bridges between structure and function at molecular and cellular levels. Both instruments represent a breakthrough technology already adopted by key opinion leaders in the respective fields. Through the investments foreseen in the Project both instruments will enhance their potential in speeding up drug discovery and development, especially in the cellular therapy field, with a great potential to be disruptive for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors in the years to come. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under the Life Sciences window of InvestEU, to finance research and development activities of the Company's innovative instruments, which have important social and economical benefits, linked to medical applications in understanding the underlying causes of diseases and facilitating drug development.


The financing of this Project addresses the failure in financial markets for R&D-driven European SMEs suffering from systematic shortage of large, non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs will further contribute positively towards the leading role of Europe in medical technologies. Currently, the Company does not have access either to non-dilutive or to long-term debt funding sources in the necessary amount. Due to the volatility of European markets, which has significantly increased since 2022, access to both equity markets and commercial debt has been highly limited for risky but innovative companies such as Lumicks.


Structuring the financing as venture debt caters to the investment needs of the Company: it diversifies its sources of funding, the bullet repayment gives the company financing flexibility and the EIB may have a signalling effect and crowd-in more investors.


The EIB would not be able to provide such financing support to this operation, or not to the same extent (or quantum) without InvestEU.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The related RDI activities do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
4 Oktober 2024
10 Oktober 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
11/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 20 Mio. Euro an niederländisches Life-Science-Unternehmen LUMICKS für schnellere Entdeckung von Krebsmedikamenten

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
216853963
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240116
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Andere Links
Übersicht
LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Datenblätter
LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 20 Mio. Euro an niederländisches Life-Science-Unternehmen LUMICKS für schnellere Entdeckung von Krebsmedikamenten
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Niederlande: EIB vergibt 20 Mio. Euro an niederländisches Life-Science-Unternehmen LUMICKS für schnellere Entdeckung von Krebsmedikamenten
Andere Links
Related public register
11/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LUMICKS (IEU LS)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen