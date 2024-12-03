Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

FORMO (IEU GT2)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
35.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 35.000.000 €
Industrie : 35.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/12/2024 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FORMO (IEU GT2)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Formo mit €35 Millionen beim Ausbau der Produktion für tierfreie Käse-Alternativen
Story zum Projekt
Käse ohne Kuh und Kompromisse
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/12/2024
20240101
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
FORMO (IEU GT2)
FORMO BIO GMBH
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 35 million
EUR 73 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities and production capacity expansion related to substitutes of dairy and egg products based on precision fermentation.

The aim is to contribute to deploy more sustainable animal-free cheeses using protein exudates from fungi. The project supports the Bioeconomy sector and is in line with the Invest EU Main Priority Areas (MPPA) under the Research, Innovation, and Digitisation Window (RIDW).

Additionality and Impact

The operation finances FORMO's RDI programme and technology scale-up in the field of precision fermentation and microfermentation for cheese and egg alternatives. The project will be developed in the EU between 2025-2027 and aims at developing a technology that can progressively replace conventional dairy and egg products. An increasing share of consumers value animal welfare and production sustainability and are willing to incorporate these products into their diets.


In line with the EU policy objectives of the Farm-to-Fork strategy, the project addresses the market failure of sub-optimal delivery of natural-resource efficient products by competitive markets, while generating positive externalities with clear impacts on climate change mitigation and biodiversity.


The proposed financing is a quasi-equity investment, which provides the company with additional financial flexibility to scale-up. The proposed financing provides diversification and stability to the borrower's financing by providing alternative funding sources. The company can benefit from a longer bullet-equivalent tenor and flexible availability period compared to what available in the market.


The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Bioeconomy of the Green Transition Schedule under InvestEU. The level of risk this operation is expected to be in excess of the risk capacity the EIB could take using its own resources. The operation could not be executed without the strong EU First Loss Piece support provided by the Green Transition Thematic product. 

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project primarily concerns investments in R&D and capital expenditures that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope; it would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental details of the project will be reviewed by the Bank's services during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the EIB requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
3 Dezember 2024
16 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FORMO (IEU GT2)
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Formo mit €35 Millionen beim Ausbau der Produktion für tierfreie Käse-Alternativen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FORMO (IEU GT2)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
228834689
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240101
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FORMO (IEU GT2)
Andere Links
Übersicht
FORMO (IEU GT2)
Datenblätter
FORMO (IEU GT2)
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Formo mit €35 Millionen beim Ausbau der Produktion für tierfreie Käse-Alternativen
Story zum Projekt
Käse ohne Kuh und Kompromisse
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: EIB unterstützt Formo mit €35 Millionen beim Ausbau der Produktion für tierfreie Käse-Alternativen
Story zum Projekt
Käse ohne Kuh und Kompromisse
Andere Links
Related public register
05/12/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - FORMO (IEU GT2)
Übergeordnetes Projekt
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen