Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Lettland : 200.000.000 €
Energie : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/03/2025 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: EIB unterstützt lettischen Energieversorger Latvenergo mit 200 Mio. Euro

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 März 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/03/2025
20240093
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
SADALES TIKLS AS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 273 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns investments in the electricity distribution network for the period 2024-2026

The project caters with demand growth, the connection of new network users, improve the quality of service and improve the efficiency of operations.

Additionality and Impact

The investment programme concerns the refurbishment of electricity distribution networks in Latvia. The investments support the EU and national energy targets, as set out in the Latvian National Energy and Climate Plan for 2021-2030. The project is eligible under the EIB Energy Lending Policy and is consistent with the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap. It supports the Bank's Sustainable Energy public policy goal, in particular by contributing to secure the necessary enabling infrastructure. It will provide a significant contribution to Climate Action (climate change mitigation and adaptation) in line with the applicable EU Taxonomy requirements and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

EIB financing to the project will contribute to address market failures related to electricity and its distribution that may result in sub-optimal investments. These include negative environmental externalities and the need to ensure security of supply, which has valuable public-good attributes. The investment programme will enable the connection of new users, improve the reliability of supply and support further decarbonisation of the Latvian power mix.

The programme's overall economic viability is expected to be above the regulated financial rate of return. The promoter is an experienced utility operator of electricity distribution networks and has the necessary capacity to manage the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan. Overall, the project quality and results is expected to be very good.

The EIB financial contribution is valued by the client and considered very good as it offers more favourable and flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period, flexible disbursements and long tenor. The promoter deems EIB financing as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures, which helps attract investors and co-financiers and reinforces its recognition as a sustainability and climate-focused group.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Januar 2025
6 März 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: EIB unterstützt lettischen Energieversorger Latvenergo mit 200 Mio. Euro

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Mar 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
233312283
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240093
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Lettland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Andere Links
Übersicht
LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Datenblätter
LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: EIB unterstützt lettischen Energieversorger Latvenergo mit 200 Mio. Euro

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Lettland: EIB unterstützt lettischen Energieversorger Latvenergo mit 200 Mio. Euro
Andere Links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LATVIAN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen