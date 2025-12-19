TALLINN SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE II

The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration including the New Leipzig Charter, the EU 2020 Strategy for Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth and the EU Urban Agenda. Furthermore, it is aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

The Project is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the EIB Urban Lending Review (CA/496/16), which includes public building construction, restoration, and renewal.





The Project is deemed aligned with the Climate Bank Roadmap to a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. Its contribution to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (CA&ES) is estimated at at approximately 58% of the total Project cost.

The Project will generate positive economic and social externalities through an improved provision of public facilities and services, resulting also in a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities, as well as the improvement of the urban environment in a deprived areas.

Finally, the Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the most significant one the contribution to Sustainable Cities and Communities (SGD 11).





The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Tallinn due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed, (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs, and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.